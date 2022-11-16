Holiday gift and gadget must-haves

If you are clueless about what to gift your friends and family this year, Lifestyle Expert, Shira Lazar, joined Inside South Florida to share gift trends to help you finalize your lists this holiday season.

“VR headsets are trending this holiday season,” says Lazar. “If you're into crypto and NFTs, a hard wallet is key for your safety.”

Gift giving can become costly. PayPal’s Pay Later may offer a bit of relief to your bottom line.

“You can choose a payment option that works best for you and your budget,” says Lazar. “The options break down purchases into four payments every two weeks or monthly payments.”

If you’re looking for items for the techie and gamer in your life, Lazar has great ideas for you.

“It has a 15-inch slim laptop featuring an Intel Pentium processor and Windows 11. RCA also has Android tablet bundles,” says Lazar. “Sonic Frontiere is a new high-speed action-adventure platformer. It is perfect for Sonic fans and all gamers.”

The Yes You Can Kitchen Mama is a great stocking stuffer idea to consider.

“It is easy-to-use and hands-free. A push of a button opens cans cleanly and eliminates sharp edges,” says Lazar. “It's safe for users of all ages. The tilted blade provides minimal food contact.”

