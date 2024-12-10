Holiday Gift Guide: Jennifer Jolly's Picks for Everyone on Your List

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle and tech expert Jennifer Jolly joined Inside South Florida to share her must-have holiday gift ideas. From cutting-edge health tech to fun and practical gadgets, here’s the ultimate guide to making your holiday shopping a breeze.

For Health & Wellness: Lingo Continuous Glucose Monitor

Jennifer kicked things off with Lingo, Abbott’s over-the-counter glucose monitor that tracks your glucose levels in real-time via an app. This bio-sensor is perfect for health-conscious individuals looking to understand how their body responds to food, exercise, sleep, and even stress. It’s easy to use, requires no prescription, and starts at less than $50. For more information, visit HelloLingo.com.

For a Spotless Home: iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max

The Roomba Combo 10 Max takes home cleaning to the next level. This dual-function robot vacuums and mops, with an innovative dock that empties debris, refills water, and even cleans itself. It’s perfect for busy families or anyone looking to simplify household chores. For more information, visit iRobot.com.

For Home Security: Blink Mini 2 - Smart Security Camera

The Blink Mini 2 security camera is a compact, affordable way to keep your home secure. It features HD video, color night vision, and two-way audio for checking in on kids, pets, or visitors. Monitor your home via a smartphone app, keeping you connected wherever you are. For more information, visit BlinkForHome.com.

For Scooby-Doo Fans: Scooby-Doo Character Studio

Bring the fun of Scooby-Doo to life with customized merch! Add yourself, a loved one, or even your pet to the Mystery Inc. squad on posters, hoodies, and more. Order soon to ensure delivery before the holidays, or grab a gift card for a creative surprise. For more information, visit scoobydoo.characterstudio.com.

For Aspiring Musicians: ROLI Piano M Portable Keyboard

This smart, portable keyboard makes learning piano interactive and fun. The light-up keys guide you, and it connects to your tablet or smartphone for lessons and tutorials. And with their new Airwave AI-powered personal piano assistant coming soon, ROLI is making learning music even more intuitive.

Shop Jennifer’s Picks

Jennifer Jolly’s carefully curated selection guarantees something for everyone on your list. From health enthusiasts to tech lovers and pop culture fans, her picks are sure to bring holiday cheer. For more details and links to buy, visitTechish.com.