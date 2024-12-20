Holiday Gift Guide with Jon Salas on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello JS Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Trend forecaster Jon Salas joined Inside South Florida to share his luxurious and practical gift ideas for the holiday season. From indulgent spirits to cozy stocking stuffers, here’s a breakdown of his top recommendations:

Tequila Don Julio 1942

If you’re looking for a touch of luxury this holiday season, Tequila Don Julio 1942 is the perfect choice. Ideal for hosting, gifting, or toasting, this tequila exudes sophistication. It’s available in three sizes: the standard 750 ml bottle, a 375 ml option, and convenient 50 ml minis. Whether for stocking stuffers, white elephant exchanges, or holiday gift swaps, this premium tequila is bound to impress. You can learn more and explore purchase options atDonJulio.com.

Convenient Gifts at Walgreens

For last-minute holiday shopping, Walgreens is your one-stop shop. They offer a wide range of gifts for everyone on your list, including beauty items like the Soap & Glory bath gift set and Walgreens Jade roller. For those who love cozy comforts, consider their Fast Heat Therapy Blanket, Totes Women Slides with Fur, or Monogram Candle and Tumbler. For fun, you can pick up the Bookstone S’mores Maker or the viral Nice Mango Peel-Off Candies. Everything in Walgreens' holiday aisle is currently 33% off, and the store provides one-hour delivery and 30-minute in-store pickup. Extended hours on Christmas Eve and Day make it even more convenient. VisitWalgreens.com for more information.

Creed Delphinus and Centaurus

For those who appreciate the finer things, Jon recommends luxury fragrances from Creed’s Amber Universe, from Delphinus and Centaurus. These scents, featuring warm, woody, and amber notes, are perfect for the holiday season. You can find them at Neiman Marcus, Saks, or CreedBoutique.com.

Crowne Plaza HY36 Holiday Getaway

For a memorable holiday getaway, Jon suggests the Crown Plaza HY36 Hudson Yards in New York City. This sleek, design-centric luxury hotel provides an urban oasis with spacious rooms, communal workspaces, and state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Their special holiday package starts at $387 per night and includes a festive welcome basket filled with treats like hot cocoa, peppermint spoons, and biscotti, along with a $50 food and beverage credit for room service or dining at their on-site restaurant, Berology. Visit the crowneplazahy36.com for booking details.

Follow Jon Salas

For more holiday inspiration and gifting tips, you can follow Jon on Instagram at @HelloJonSalas or visit his website HelloJonSalas.com.