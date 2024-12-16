Holiday Gift Guide with Josh McBride on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Josh McBride, entertainment and lifestyle expert, returned to Inside South Florida to help us tackle holiday shopping with thoughtful and practical gifts for everyone on your list. From skincare essentials to indulgent wines, here are Josh’s top picks for the season.

Burt’s Bees



Why It’s Great : Affordable, easy-to-gift sets ranging from $4.99 to $12.99. Includes everything from lip balms to lip color.

Where to Buy : Target, Amazon.

Pro Tip : Perfect for quick, thoughtful gifts for anyone on your list.

: Perfect for quick, thoughtful gifts for anyone on your list. Where to Find: Visit BurtsBees.com.

Downeast Dayboat



What’s Special : Fresh scallops stay in the ocean until your order is processed. The sample pack includes three scallop varietals, artisanal olive oil, flake sea salt, and scallop shells for a full tasting experience.

Where to Find:Visit downeastdayboat.com. Gift cards available.

Eight O’Clock Coffee



Why It Stands Out : 100% Arabica beans roasted in controlled batches for fresh, bold flavor. Available in whole bean, ground, and K-cup pods.

Perfect Pairing : Use with the K-cup Brewer for the ultimate iced coffee experience.

Where to Find: Most mass retailers and visiting eightoclock.com.

Riva De La Rosa Vermentino



The Vibe : A light-bodied white wine with notes of peach, pear, and Mediterranean spices. Perfect for pairing with fish or light meats.

Where to Find: Visit rivadelarosawine.com.

San Simeon Cabernet Sauvignon



The Vibe : A rich, full-bodied red with flavors of blackberry, plum, and cocoa. Ideal for short ribs or lentil soup.

Where to Find: Visit sansimeonwines.com or your local wine stores. If unavailable, request them!

Eucerin Eczema Relief Hydrogel



Why It’s Essential : Clinically proven to soothe irritation, this fast-absorbing, lightweight gel provides 24-hour hydration. Features colloidal oatmeal and hyaluronic acid for instant cooling.

Where to Buy : Most mass retailers or eucerinus.com.

Stocking Stuffer Alert: Great for anyone dealing with winter skin woes.

Follow Josh for More Holiday Cheer

Josh is hosting the 14 Days of Holiday Giveaways, featuring incredible prizes every day. To enter, visit Josh on Instagram @joshymcb.