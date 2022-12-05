Holiday gift ideas for creatives

Digital Lifestyle Expert, Mario Armstrong, joined Inside South Florida to share this season’s hot ticket items.

“HP Envy x 360 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 Processor. Its performance is reliable and fast enough to handle your day-to-day tasks. It's going to be great for digital art, homework, social media and working from home,” says Armstrong. “The Acer Swift Edge is the world's lightest laptop. It's a productivity powerhouse with the AMD Ryzen 7 Processor.” Find these items at BestBuy.com and Costco.com, respectively

One of a creatives biggest issue can be a lack of storage to house their projects.

“The SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD is a versatile drive. That's perfect for them,” says Armstrong. “It has digital storage that helps creators capture, edit, render and transfer large amounts of content.” Find this item at SanDiskProfessional.com

For your sentimental friends or relatives, you may consider gifting American Greeting’s Createacard.

“You can create personalized virtual greeting cards,” says Armstrong. “You can personalize them with the perfect photo, thoughtful message, gift cards and your signature.” Find these items at AmericanGreetings.com

Cracking the screen of a new device can be upsetting. A great stocking stuffer this season is the gift of protection your electronic devices.

“Otterbox has a new lineup of cases, screens and chargers,” says Armstrong. “There are so many colors and styles to choose from.” Find these items at Otterbox.com

