Holiday gift ideas for your family

Holiday shopping can be stressful. Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva, joined Inside South Florida to help you eliminate shopping anxiety with holiday gift ideas for the family.

“Gerber Childrenswear’s new line is so buttery soft and comfy for kids to sleep or play in. The line is a sustainably produced and environmentally friendly product,” says Braun-Silva. “The clothing is made from natural eucalyptus and blended with spandex. Everything's under $25.” Find these items at GerberChildrensWear.com

The woman that has everything can certainly appreciate adding more items to her wardrobe.

“J. Jill has styles for every moment with thoughtful details and luxe fabrics. They have a variety of sizes,” says Braun-Silva. “They make it so easy to give back this holiday season with their Snowflake Printed Scarf. 100% of the net proceeds are donated to organizations that support and empower women.” Find these products at jjill.com

Watch your favorite holiday movie with the family while indulging in a bowl of buttery popcorn in matching Bedsure’s Wearable Blanket Hoodies.

“They come in a variety of sizes, colors and patterns,” says Braun-Silva. “The blanket hoodies are made with a soft Sherpa fleece and have pockets to keep you nice, snuggly and warm.” Find these items at Amazon.com and save up to 51% on holiday and gifting items

If regifting or hosting a secret Santa is not an option, the PayPal Pay Later may help you pay for holiday purchases.

“PayPal Pay Later lets you spread out payments over time,” says Braun-Silva. “You can break up purchases into four payments every two weeks or monthly payments for larger purchases to help you balance spending.” For more information, visit PayPal.com

For more information, visit BethanyBraun.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Bedsure, Gerber Childrenswear, J.Jill, and PayPal Pay Later.