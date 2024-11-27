Holiday Gift Ideas with Jamie O on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Jamie O’Donnell joined Inside South Florida to share her top picks for gifting this holiday season. From pet lovers to family getaways, thoughtful ways to give back, and cozy home essentials, Jamie provided a little something for everyone. Here’s a breakdown of her recommendations:

For Pet Lovers: Chewy

Chewy is the ultimate destination for pet lovers, offering festive gifts for furry, feathery, and even scaly friends. With holiday sweaters, advent calendars, and toys starting under $10, there’s something for every budget. For a unique touch, consider a DNA kit or treat-dispensing camera. Plus, enjoy fast, free shipping and deals on Chewy.com.

Unforgettable Shopping: Sawgrass Mills

The Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills feature the largest collection of outlets and value retailers in the U.S., with over 360 stores and savings up to 70%. Popular items include accessories from Michael Kors, Coach, and Pandora, ideal for following this year’s gifting trends. Doors open early for Black Friday, so visit SawgrassMills.com for details.

The Perfect Getaway: Playa Largo Resort and Spa

Located an hour south of Miami, Playa Largo Resort & Spa in Key Largo offers a luxurious family escape. This Autograph Collection property boasts private beaches, four culinary options, a zero-entry oceanfront pool, and holiday activities like ornament decorating, mixology classes, and visits from Santa. Rates start at $420 per night—book at PlayaLargoResort.com.

Giving Back: Big Sipz

Big Sipz offers 200ml portable, gluten-free cocktails, perfect for tailgating or holiday parties. Their patriotic “America” flavor supports Folds of Honor, donating $1 per case sold. Find Big Sipz at Miami-area 7-Eleven, Walgreens, or Total Wines for $2.99 per can, or visit BigSipz.com.

Holiday Entertaining: Febreze Plug Scent Booster

For those hosting at home, the Febreze Plug Scent Booster delivers customizable, long-lasting fragrance with intensity settings and an illuminated boost button for extra freshness. It works with existing plug refills and offers over 30 scents, including limited-edition holiday options. Available at Amazon and retailers for $9.99.

Stay Connected with Jamie O’Donnell

Find all of Jamie O’s recommendations and tips at jamieo.co, or follow her on Instagram at @JamieOAndCo. With Jamie’s guidance, you’ll have everything you need to make this holiday season unforgettable. Happy shopping!