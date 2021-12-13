Holiday gifting and entertainment ideas

The holidays are quickly approaching and many are still searching for the perfect gift. Luckily, Jamie O'Donnell is here with some great recommendations for those who are still on your list.

Get the special man in your life the Paco Rabanne Invictus 3-piece eau de toilette gift set. Invictus combines refreshing top notes of grapefruit and sensual heart notes of guaiac wood and patchouli to create a truly magnetic woody-aquatic scent. The gift set includes a full-size eau de toilette spray, a travel size spray, and a deodorant spray.

Tree Hut is one of the leading beauty brands in the US, making high-quality skincare at an affordable price. Great gift for yourself or others to help boost any shower routine, scrub away the day and reveal soft, glowing skin with Tree Hut’s coconut lime shea sugar scrub. Their signature scent is made with sugar, shea butter, lime plus an array of natural oils like coconut, evening primrose, avocado, macadamia, sweet almond, safflower, and orange oils. Or, give the luscious scent of their Moroccan rose shea sugar scrub made with sugar, shea butter, and an array of natural oils like Moroccan argan, rosehip, evening primrose, avocado, macadamia, sweet almond, safflower, and orange oils.

For ages 8 and up, is the Beyblade Speed Storm Motor Strike Battle Set. It’s a spinning top battling toy that pairs competitive, social play while engaging in strategic thinking and creativity with multiple ways to customize. It has everything needed for battle including the first-ever motorized bey-stadium, 2 right/left spin launchers, and 2 spinning tops. It also features a spinning motor vortex disc in the center of the bey-stadium for the first time in the Beyblade burst line.

Copalli Rum is an organic rum sustainably produced in Belize with only three ingredients: organic sugarcane, water collected from the rainforest canopy, and yeast. It is produced in a distillery designed to have as small a carbon footprint as possible. Copalli cacao is infused with organic cacao nibs grown on their organic farm. It’s unlike anything on the market and is delicious in an espresso martini or added to eggnog. This holiday, give a gift that not only tastes great but is good for the planet

Hydralyte’s Immune System Boost is a hydrating electrolyte powder suitable for everyday use. Hydralyte’s immune system support flavors, citrus blast and berry blast, are a must during cold and flu season and for hangover relief from holiday celebrations. It offers fast and effective hydration with immune-boosting vitamin C and zinc. When drinking gallons of water feels tired, this is a doctor-approved rehydration solution that is low in sugar, high in electrolytes, and fast dissolving