Holiday Gifting Essentials

Lifestyle and Beauty Expert, Elena Duque, joined Inside South Florida to share her holiday gift recommendations perfect for everyone on your list, starting off with the dermatologist-tested Secret Aluminum-Free Deodorant.

“The Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant collection offers 48-hour protection from odor and helps eliminate odor instead of just masking it with three times more odor fighters then the leading aluminum free deodorant,” says Duque. “This motion and moisture activated deodorant works hard when you need it most.” For more information, visit Secret.com

Share the joy and gift of the ultimate body care regimen this season the Olay Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen collection.

“Give the gift of healthy and hydrated skin with Olay Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen, Olay Hyaluronic Bodywash, Olay Hyaluronic Body Lotion,” says Duque. “Crafted by Olay skin experts, the hyaluronic regimen infuses skin with nourishing ingredients that break the winter dry skin cycle and reveal visibly smoother skin in just 14 days old.” For more information, visit Olay.com

Have friends or family members who are hair-obsessed? Treat them to a delightful surprise this holiday season with the Redken Acidic Color Gloss Activated Glass Gloss Treatment.

“Say goodbye to doll hair with Activated Glass Gloss Treatment, Redken’s first at home salon inspired glossing treatment that provides intense molecular level shine in a simple rinse out formula for salon strength in your shower,” says Duque. “Advanced pH technology, plus Redken’s acidic shine complex, infuse the hair with shine while maintaining a healthy pH that lasts up to 32 washes.” For more information, visit Redken.com

Indulge in the ultimate year-end gift by treating yourself or a loved one to a staycation at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in the heart of South Beach. This perfect destination offers high-quality amenities and endless, luxurious fun.

“Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel is a renovated boutique hotel located in the heart of South Beach Art Deco district on historic Collins Avenue with direct beach access,” says Duque. “The hotel offers visitors a relaxed, yet worldly guest experience with its signature pool and beach experience that includes the hotel's expansive outdoor backyard with heated pool, luxurious cabanas, and day life activities.” For more information, visit Surfcomber.com

For more information, visit ElenaDuqueBeauty.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Elena Duque Beauty.