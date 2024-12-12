Holiday Gifting Made Easy with Elizabeth Werner's Top Toy Picks

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LEGO, SpinMaster, Jazwares, Mattel, and Carrom. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Elizabeth Werner joined Inside South Florida to share her expert insights on this season's must-have holiday gifts. From imaginative play to nostalgic favorites, Elizabeth showcased a variety of toys and tech designed to delight every age group. Here's a rundown of her festive favorites:

LEGO Creator Retro Roller Skate

A throwback to the '80s, this set allows kids to build and rebuild, creating a roller skate, skateboard, or boom box with the same pieces. Perfect for stretching both imaginations and budgets.

Gabby’s Celebration Dollhouse

Inspired by the beloved Netflix series, this two-foot-tall dollhouse features six rooms, an elevator, interactive sounds, and surprises galore. Add-on rooms (sold separately) make the fun endless.

Squishmallows: Stranger Things Collection

Fans of the hit Netflix show can now snuggle up with iconic characters like Eleven and the Demogorgon in ultrasoft, collectible form.

Mega Bloks ABC Musical Train

Designed for tiny hands, this educational toy helps toddlers develop motor skills while learning their ABCs with colorful blocks, fun music, and interactive play.

Nok Hockey

Dating back to 1942, this no-frills classic brings families together for competitive fun. A great way to unplug and bond over old-school hockey action.

With holiday shopping season in full swing, Werner suggests:



Act Fast: Popular toys are selling out quickly—secure your picks before it’s too late.

Popular toys are selling out quickly—secure your picks before it’s too late. Shop Smart: Compare prices online to find the best deals.

Compare prices online to find the best deals. Unplug: Balance tech time with hands-on, imaginative play for the whole family.

For more information and to shop these amazing finds, visitWernerInfo.com. Happy Holidays!