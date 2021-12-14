Watch
Holiday gifts that will delight anyone on your list

Posted at 1:16 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 13:16:50-05

If you're still searching for that perfect gift, look no further! Lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell has even more gifts and goods for under the tree!

First up is Snow’s LED Electric Toothbrush. This fan-favorite has a blue LED light for whitening support. With four cleaning modes, you can easily whiten your teeth quickly and safely within the comfort of your own home.

You might be using heat products or dying your hair more often to get ready for all the events that come with the holiday season. Combat any damage with the Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate. It's formulated for all hair types and textures, providing a 56% reduction of breakage.

The Bug Bite Thing is one of Amazon's best sellers. This is a great stocking-stuffer for anyone and everyone as it provides instant relief from itchy and irritating bug bites. Now available in Pink, this little tool is easy to carry with you in your bag or car so it's always on hand.

Get a boost of energy to get through that holiday party with GummiShot Energy Gummies. These plant-based snacks provide long-lasting energy to get you through the day. You can choose from three flavors including elderberry, valencia orange, and tropical.

For the chef in your life, gift them some of the best tools for their kitchen. The Victorinox 3-piece Wood Carving Set will make anyone feel like a professional chef as they're carving the meat for dinner. The elegant wood handles will make a great addition to your kitchen space.

