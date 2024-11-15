Holiday Glow-Up Tips: Skincare, Haircare, and Glam Advice for the Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Tree Hut, Thayers, and V&Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Miami’s beauty expert, Milly Almodovar, joined Inside South Florida to share her top beauty tips for the holiday season. From achieving a festive glow to maintaining luscious locks, here’s how you can level up your routine this winter.

Skincare Essentials for the Holidays



Humidifiers for Hydration: Adding moisture to the air helps keep skin hydrated and reduces wrinkles—a game changer for the holiday season. Tree Hut’s Holiday Collection: The limited-edition Gemstone Glow range includes sugar scrubs, gel washes, and hydrators. Featuring scents like Peppermint Pearl and Twinkling Topaz, these are perfect for gifting or pampering. Available at Target, Ulta, and Walmart. Thayers’ Budget-Friendly Glow: Try Blemish Clearing Pads for under $10. These alcohol-free pads use BHA, witch hazel, and aloe vera to fight breakouts and leave skin radiant—ideal for stocking stuffers.

Haircare Highlights



V&Co. Beauty Peptide Haircare: With a proprietary blend of peptides, vitamins, and amino acids, this award-winning brand strengthens and hydrates all hair types. Available at Target and Amazon for as low as $8, their products are a must-have for shiny, voluminous locks.

Glam Tips



Matte Red Lips: Exfoliate with a DIY scrub of sugar and olive oil for a smooth base. This ensures long-lasting, hydrated lips—perfect for party season.

