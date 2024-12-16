Holiday Home Essentials: Smarter Living with Kelly Edwards

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG, HP, Vivint, and Jackery. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Kelly Edwards, home expert extraordinaire, to share must-haves for stepping up your holiday home game. From laundry room essentials to smart home solutions, here's how you can keep your home running smoothly this season.

LG WashTower

A clean home starts with clean clothes, and LG’s WashTower is a game-changer. Combining a washer and dryer in a sleek, space-saving unit, it features:



TurboWash 360 for larger loads in under 30 minutes.

for larger loads in under 30 minutes. Allergen Cycle that removes 95% of dust and pollen.

that removes 95% of dust and pollen. Smart Pairing Technology to select the optimal wash and dry cycles automatically.

Visitlg.com for more details.

HP All-In Plan

Keep organized during the holidays with HP’s all-inclusive print service. For just $6.99/month, you’ll get:



An HP printer with automatic ink delivery .

. 24/7 live support and next business day replacements.Perfect for printing holiday recipes, grocery lists, or kids’ activities. Learn more athp.com.

Vivint Smart Home Security

Stay secure and efficient this holiday season with Vivint’s smart home solutions, featuring:



Doorbell Camera Pro with package protection.

with package protection. Smart thermostat, indoor/outdoor cameras, and spotlight Pro.Everything connects through one app, offering 24/7 professional monitoring and peace of mind. Check out their customizable packages atvivint.com.

Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus

For all your energy needs, Jackery’s solar generator is a holiday must-have:



Power household essentials directly or use the smart transfer switch to back up your entire home during outages.

to back up your entire home during outages. Available at a discount with code Kelly14OFF through December 28. Visitjackery.com for details.

With Kelly’s expert tips, your home can stay stress-free, smart, and ready for the holiday rush. Happy Holidays! Check out Kelly’s Instagram at@KellyEdwardsInc.