Holiday Hosting Essentials to Elevate Your Celebrations

Get ready to impress your guests this season with these must-have products for holiday hosting. From long-lasting scents to perfect wine pairings and stress-free cleaning solutions, Josh McBride joined Inside South Florida to share these innovations to make your holidays shine.

New Febreze Plug Scent Booster

Bring a new level of freshness to your home with Febreze's latest innovation, the Plug Scent Booster. Featuring three customizable intensity settings, it allows you to tailor the fragrance to your mood or occasion. The illuminated boost button provides an extra burst of scent for 40 minutes, ideal for entertaining prep. With a six-foot cord for flexible placement, it uses existing plug refills and offers limited-edition holiday scents like Serene Snowfall and Cuddle Weather. Available on Amazon and at major retailers.

Apothic Wines

Elevate your holiday table with Apothic, America’s number one red blend. Their newly redesigned labels bring sophistication to any occasion. Here’s how to pair their wines perfectly:



Apothic Original Red Blend : Ideal for charcuterie boards and appetizers.

: Ideal for charcuterie boards and appetizers. Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot : Perfect for main courses like roast or rich pasta dishes.

: Perfect for main courses like roast or rich pasta dishes. Apothic Pinot Noir: A delightful match for chocolate desserts.

Raise a glass with Apothic for any holiday celebration, combining bold flavors and a refined aesthetic. Available in retailers nationwide.

Horse Soldier Bourbon

For an unforgettable drink, serve Horse Soldier Bourbon, crafted by former U.S. Army Green Berets. This award-winning bourbon is smooth, full-bodied, and made with all-natural ingredients. Serve it in a classic cold-weather cocktail like an Old Fashioned or Manhattan, or enjoy it neat or on the rocks. Available at HorseSoldierBourbon.com and nationwide retailers for $49.99, it's a standout choice for your holiday bar.

Spotless

Make post-party cleanup a breeze with Spotless, a revolutionary bathroom coating that prevents stains, odors, and grime. Ideal for toilets, sinks, glass, and other surfaces, this invisible barrier reduces cleaning effort by up to 75%. With just one application, surfaces stay spotless for up to a month. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, enjoy:



15% off monthly maintenance coatings

10% off bundles

Order yours at SpotlessMaterials.com.

Transform your holiday hosting with these essentials, ensuring a festive season full of style, ease, and joy!