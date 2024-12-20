Holiday Kitchen Essentials and Treats with Claire Robinson

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG, Carvel, and Farm RIch. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Celebrity chef Claire Robinson joined Inside South Florida to share her top recommendations for holiday kitchen upgrades and festive menu ideas. From high-tech appliances to indulgent desserts, here’s what Claire suggests to elevate your holiday hosting.

LG Smart Induction Cooktops

Claire highlighted two must-have kitchen upgrades from LG. The first is the 30-inch Smart Induction Cooktop which offers precision cooking with energy-efficient technology that directly heats cookware while keeping the surface cool for safety and easy cleanup. It also features a flexible zone for larger pots and a cookware compatibility indicator to optimize performance.

LG Counter-Depth Max Refrigerator

For an even bigger wow factor, Claire introduced the LG Refrigerator with InstaView Mirror Design. This sleek, counter-depth fridge blends seamlessly with your kitchen cabinets and lights up with just two knocks on its mirror-finish glass panel, letting you see the contents inside. The refrigerator also boasts a unique ability to produce four types of ice—cubes, crushed, mini cubes, and slow-melting craft ice—perfect for all your entertaining needs. For more information on both of these products, visit LG.com.

Carvel Holiday Ice Cream Cake

When it comes to holiday menus, Claire believes in keeping things simple yet memorable. For dessert, she suggests surprising your guests with a holiday ice cream cake. She recommends checking out the wide selection at I Love Ice Cream Cakes, which offers flavors like Carvel’s Chocolate Crunchy Cake, Oreo, Reese’s, and even festive snowman cakes. These cakes are available at local grocery stores and can be found using their locator atiloveicecreamcakes.com. “It's so easy to decorate or dress up for the holidays or serve it just like it is. It's delicious,” Claire shared enthusiastically.

Farm Rich Appetizers

On the savory side, Claire raved about Farm Rich frozen appetizers as the ultimate holiday hack. With options like Spinach Artichoke Bites and mozzarella sticks, Farm Rich snacks are perfect for creating a holiday grazing board that everyone will love. Claire recommends this as an easy, crowd-pleasing option for entertaining or even as a treat for family movie nights. For more snack ideas and recipes, visitfarmrich.com.