Holiday meal essentials to make your event the most memorable of the year

Posted at 3:54 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 15:54:39-05

Thanksgiving is a few weeks away. Chef, Author & Recipe Developer, Parker Wallace, joined Inside South Florida to share holiday must-haves to ensure you next holiday feast becomes your guests’ favorite of all time.

“Save A Lot has every single thing, and you can check every single ingredient off that holiday list,” says Wallace. “A real time saver is Save A Lot’s premade spices such as Marcum’s Italian Seasoning and Ranch flavors.” Find more information, visit Savealot.com

Prepared appetizers can save the hectic day and your reputation.

“Toasteds and Townhouse Crackers are a game changer when you add them to any charcuterie board,” says Wallace. “These are amazing, and they really help you spread joy this holiday season.” Find these products at Kelloggs.com/spreadjoy

Elevate the traditional Thanksgiving Day fixings with pecans to enhance flavor and texture.

“The versatile pecan can take recipes to the next level,” says Wallace. “We've added it to a turkey pot pie with a pecan crust. It is really a showstopper recipe.” Find this item at EatPecans.com

Craft a memorable experience for guests by creating a signature cocktail for the evening.

“Truly Hard Seltzer has something for everyone. They've four cocktail inspired flavors that really elevate your beverage game,” says Wallace. “The two favorites that I have this holiday season are Pear Martini and Berry Bramble. I love doing a fresh fruit garnish with those.” Find these products at TrulyHardSeltzer.com

