Holiday Must-Haves and Tips from Jamie O on Inside South Florida

The holidays are here, and Inside South Florida brought back Jamie O’Donnell to share some top holiday deals and practical tips to make the season even more enjoyable. From tech gadgets for grill masters to sparkling drinks for the perfect toast, Jamie has your shopping list covered.

Ninja Pro Chef

Jamie’s top pick for grill enthusiasts is the Ninja Pro Chef, a wireless thermometer that pairs with the Ninja Pro Connect app for real-time cooking updates. It allows chefs to monitor cooking temperatures from up to 165 feet away, making it the perfect tool for tech-savvy cooking enthusiasts. Available on NinjaKitchen.com with 40% off through the end of the year while supplies last.

Martini & Rossi Asti

Add a touch of elegance to your gatherings with Martini & Rossi Asti, a sparkling wine featuring ripe peach and apricot notes. It’s a delightful pairing with desserts or as a thoughtful host gift. Buy it nationwide or online at Martini.com for $16.99.

Angostura 200 Anniversary Limited Edition Bitters

For those who appreciate fine cocktails, the Angostura 200-Year Anniversary Limited Edition Bitters is a perfect choice. Crafted with Angostura rum and festive spices, this commemorative blend adds a luxurious touch to holiday entertaining. Available at ReserveBar.com or AngosturaBitters.com for $40.

Verizon Family’s 4 Fs

Verizon’s “Four F’s” offers a guide to using devices mindfully this holiday season:



Food: Look up recipes, then set devices aside during meals. Friends and Family: Use devices to connect with loved ones who can’t be there, but focus on spending quality time with those who can. Football: Check scores, then watch the game together distraction-free.

For more tips, visit Verizon.com/Family.

Where to Find More

With these ideas, you’re ready to tackle the holidays with thoughtful gifts and meaningful moments. Jamie’s holiday picks and tips can be found on JamieO.co or on Instagram at @JamieOandCo. Happy holidays!