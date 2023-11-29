Holiday Must Haves from Beauty and Fashion to Travel

Lifestyle Expert, Kathy Buccio, joined Inside South Florida to showcase her essential seasonal items, ranging from stylish accessories to must-have holiday getaways, beginning with premium cocktails by Delolalife.

“We are definitely going to make the holidays less stressful thanks to the Delola, a trio of premium cocktails from superstar Jennifer Lopez and award-winning mixologist Lynette Marerro,” says Buccio. “They are so refreshing, they're low in sugar spritzes that are ready to serve and enjoy. And not only is it easy to serve, but it also makes the perfect gift for the host, the bottle is so beautiful.” For more information, visit Delolalife.com

Keep the entire family warm and cozy this winter with Koolaburra by UGG, a fashion-forward brand seamlessly blending comfort and style keeping you looking cool all season.

“Koolaburra by UGG has some comfy and cool styles for the whole family,” says Buccio. “They’re fashion forward, versatile, comfy, they have faux fur lining and real suede which makes them feel so luxe at a great price point. They have styles for men, women and children. Basically, there is something for everyone this holiday season.” For more information, visit Koolaburra.com

Embrace the spirit of the season by supporting local small businesses while holiday shopping with Pretty Girl Charm, a jewelry brand crafting meaningful pieces perfect for layering, stacking, and cherishing.

“We are going local with women owned brand, Pretty Girl Charm by two Latina Millennial moms making pretty things for other millennial moms to shine in,” says Buccio. “They have beautifully crafted, unique pieces like necklaces, earrings, bracelets and so much more that will definitely stand out. And they're more than just a jewelry brand, I want to mention they're really all about supporting other moms and women owned businesses and they just launched a podcast called, ‘Mom Chisme.’ For more information, visit PrettyGirlCharm.com

As the colder months approach, prioritize your skin's health with Garnier’s Travel-Size Micellar Cleansing Waters, a gentle cleanser that removes makeup without the need for harsh rubbing or rinsing.

“Whether you're looking to gift or maybe this is for you, a must have for your holiday trip, Garnier skin active Micellar Cleansing Water is a must have product because it's a number one Micellar brand on the market. It's really powerful, but it's gentle and lifts dirt and makeup, it leaves your skin so fresh. The set also comes with the waterproof makeup remover and the brightening Micellar Cleanser with the vitamin C.” For more information, visit GarnierUSA.com

Continuing with the wellness theme, Stripes Head-to-Toe in Hydration is not only inspiring individual confidence but also aiding generations in preparing for and navigating menopause.

“The next hydrating kit was created by actress Naomi Watts, and it's all about holiday glow up from head to toe, we want that. There's an evening wear nourishing night cream, and also comes with a luscious body oil that really deeply moisturizes, it’s called The Full Monty. And also, Stripes also strives to really remove that stigma with menopause and there's some products for that as well.” For more information, visit IAmStripes.com

Wrap up the year by treating yourself to a holiday getaway with MSC Cruises, an immersive experience blending relaxation, entertainment, and world-class dining with breathtaking water views.

“This winter, MSC Cruises has three luxurious ships sailing out of Miami, like the MSC Seascape,” says Buccio. “Now take advantage of their Cyber Monday sale from November 27 to December 3, where you get drinks and Wi Fi included, a $500 onboard credit and kids sail free.” For more information, visit MSCCruises.com

