Holiday Party Must-Haves with Cheryl Leahy

Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joined Inside South Florida to share her top recommendations for making your holiday celebrations unforgettable this season, with sweet treats, fun drinks, and crowd-pleasing appetizers.

Holiday Ice Cream Cakes

Make your Thanksgiving or holiday party extra special with a holiday-themed ice cream cake. Cheryl recommends looking for Reese’s Ice Cream Cakes or other delicious options in your local grocery store’s bakery freezer case. With prices ranging from $20 to $25, it’s an affordable and memorable dessert. Before heading out, checkILoveIceCreamCakes.com to explore the flavors and locate stores near you.

Mano’s Wines

Add a unique touch to your celebrations with Mano’s Wines. These hand-painted, deep-etched wine bottles feature iconic games and pop culture themes, including Clue, Ouija Board, and festive bottles like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. They’re perfect as holiday gifts or conversation starters for your parties. Prices range from $34.95 to $64.95, and you can save 15% with the code Cheers15 until December 16 atManosWine.com.

Sabra Hummus

For quick and easy hosting, keep Sabra Hummus in your fridge. Sabra’s classic flavors like Roasted Garlic, Roasted Pine Nut, and Roasted Red Pepper pair perfectly with chips, veggies, or warmed pita bread for a little extra flair. Sabra is available in the deli section of grocery stores, Amazon Fresh, or Fresh Direct for $4.29, making it a versatile option for appetizers or main dishes. For more information, visit Sabra.com.

Sweet Cinnamon Pistachios

Move over pumpkin spice! The Limited Edition Sweet Cinnamon Pistachios are the perfect guilt-free snack this holiday season. With the taste of a cinnamon roll and 6 grams of protein, they’re ideal for entertaining or gifting. Available only until the end of December, stock up now for $5.99 per bag. For more information, visit WonderfulPistachios.com.

Where to Find More

For additional holiday inspiration and treats, follow Cheryl on Instagram at @CJAllDressedUp. Cheryl’s lineup ensures a delicious, stress-free holiday season, perfect for hosting or gifting. Happy Holidays!