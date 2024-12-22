Holiday Season Essentials: Food, Beverages, Gifts, and Hangover Relief

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Products. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

From festive meals to thoughtful gifts, this holiday season calls for preparations that hit all the right notes. Paul Zahn joined Inside South Florida to share how to keep your celebrations joyful and stress-free with these fantastic recommendations:

Cecchi Chianti Classico

Every holiday party or host gift list needs a standout red wine, and Cecchi Chianti Classico is a winner. Made from 100% Sangiovese grapes from Tuscany, this medium-bodied wine boasts notes of cherry, chocolate, citrus, and floral hints. It pairs wonderfully with winter stews, steaks, and charcuterie boards, all for just $25 a bottle. It’s the perfect blend of quality and affordability. For more information, visit Wine.com.

The Bushmills 12-Year Irish Whiskey

For whiskey lovers or a show-stopping cocktail, try Bushmills 12-Year Single Malt Irish Whiskey. This premium Irish whiskey is crafted from 100% malted barley and aged in three types of casks: ex-sherry, ex-bourbon, and ex-Marsala wine. The result? A complex flavor profile featuring notes of chocolate and dried fruit. Enjoy it neat or as the base for your favorite holiday cocktail. For more information, visit Bushmills.com.

Columbus Craft Meats

No holiday party is complete without charcuterie, and Columbus Craft Meats offers everything you need. Their Tour of Italy Charcuterie Board features premium cuts and visible herbs and spices, making entertaining easy and delicious. Explore their products and recipes atcolumbuscraftmeats.com.

Burlington

Burlington is your go-to destination for brand-name holiday gifts and décor at budget-friendly prices. Options include:



Kids: Toys and backpacks

Toys and backpacks Her: Candles for a spa-like experience

Candles for a spa-like experience Him: Grooming kits

Visit your local Burlington store or shop online atburlington.com to find something for everyone without breaking the bank.

Nux Vomica Hangover Relief

Holiday indulgence can sometimes lead to discomfort, but Nux Vomica from Boiron USA provides quick hangover relief. This plant-based homeopathic medicine helps alleviate symptoms like stomach discomfort, indigestion, and bloating. Just dissolve five pellets under your tongue and feel the relief. Learn more atboironusa.com.

A Season to Celebrate

From indulgent food and drinks to thoughtful gifts and post-party relief, these recommendations ensure your holiday season is merry and stress-free. For more, connect with Paul by visiting his website at paulzahn.com. Cheers to a festive and joyous time with your loved ones!