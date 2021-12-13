Holiday shopping got easier thanks to Snapchat

You’ve likely seen people playing augmented reality games, but what about using A.R. to shop? Snapchat is doing just that. Carolina Arguelles, head of Snapchat's A.R. product strategy and product marketing, told us how it works.

Augmented reality sounds intimidating, but Carolina says it's really simple. A.R. gives your camera the ability to detect you and the world around you to add digital effects and content on top of that, like those fun filters you may use on your social media.

Snapchat has taken it a step further by helping you shop. Using A.R., you can try on clothes in different styles and colors to see what suits you best. You can then purchase right from home without having to head into a hectic store. You can even try on different cosmetics to make sure you get the perfect shade.

Using A.R. can save you from having to wait in a long line to buy or return something. You can get all your shopping done right on Snapchat!