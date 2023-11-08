Holiday Spending Made Smart: Essential Shopping Tips

Affirm Vice President, Erika White, joined Inside South Florida to share how consumers can successfully manage their budgets in preparation for the holiday shopping season.

“One tip I wanted to share is if you haven't checked out by now pay later options, start doing your homework and check them out,” says White. “More than half of consumers are already looking for these at checkout this holiday season. So, it's a really great option. And the gist of it is, these are an alternative to traditional credit cards that offer you more variety in your payment schedule. So, you can choose to pay overtime at a pace that makes sense for you. Affirm in particular is also a great option. Because we don't have any late fees, we don't have any compounding interest. So, if you choose us at checkout, the payment terms you agree to they aren't going to change.”

For more information, visit Affirm.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Affirm.