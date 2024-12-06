Holiday Tech and Gift Picks with Jennifer Jolly on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tech and lifestyle expert Jennifer Jolly returned to Inside South Florida to showcase the season's must-have gadgets and gifts for everyone on your list. From cutting-edge smartphones to creative DIY tools, Jennifer shared a lineup guaranteed to make your holidays holly and jolly.

Budget-Friendly Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

For those seeking an affordable yet powerful smartphone, Jennifer recommends the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G.



Features : Dynamic display, enhanced night photography, AI-powered Circle Search, and performance optimized for streaming and gaming.

: Dynamic display, enhanced night photography, AI-powered Circle Search, and performance optimized for streaming and gaming. Price: A wallet-friendly option packed with premium features.

For more information visit Samsung.com.

For the Barbie Enthusiast: Barbie x Kodak Printomatic Camera & Slim Photo Printer

Barbie fans, rejoice! Capture and share memories with this limited-edition Kodak collection.



Why It’s a Must-Have : Combines instant photography with the iconic Barbie aesthetic.

: Combines instant photography with the iconic Barbie aesthetic. Extras: Bluetooth connectivity and personalization options through the Kodak app.

For more information, visit KodakPhotoPlus.com.

Storm-Ready Essential: Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus

South Florida residents, take note! This solar generator offers portable, reliable power.



Highlights: Lightweight, whisper-quiet, maintenance-free, and safe for indoor use.

Use code JOLY14OFF for a discount by visiting Jackery.com.

Game Night Staple: Magic: The Gathering Foundation Set

Perfect for the collector or gamer in your life, this epic card game features stunning artwork and engaging strategy.



Best For: Beginners can start with the Foundation Beginner Box, which includes everything needed for a first-time experience.

For more information, visit Magic.Wizards.com.

DIY Delight: Cricut Joy Xtra

Unleash your creativity with this compact crafting tool.



What It Does : Cuts over 50 materials, writes, draws, and foils for custom stickers, T-shirts, signs, and more.

: Cuts over 50 materials, writes, draws, and foils for custom stickers, T-shirts, signs, and more. Jennifer’s Gift Pick: Custom coasters featuring holiday themes—easy and heartfelt gifts for friends and family.

For more information, visit Cricut.com.

Get More Information

Find all these goodies and their details onTechish.com, where Jennifer offers links to buy and additional holiday inspiration.