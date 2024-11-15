Holiday Toy Guide: Creative, Fun, and Confidence-Boosting Gifts for Kids

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LEGO, PMI Kids’ World, MGA Rainbow High, and Tonies. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Elizabeth Werner joined Inside South Florida to showcase the season’s hottest toys, perfect for holiday gifting. Whether it’s building imaginative worlds, rediscovering classics, or inspiring storytelling, here are some highlights to make your shopping list:

1. LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig Birthday House



What’s New? Kids can build Peppa Pig’s iconic house from scratch and enjoy imaginative play across multiple rooms.

Feel-Good Bonus: Participate in LEGO's Build to Give campaign—create a LEGO heart, share it online with #BuildToGive, and LEGO will donate a set to a child in need.

2. Zhu Zhu Pets Aquarium



Blast from the Past : Zhu Zhu Pets are back! These mess-free, unpredictable pets "swim" through an aquarium playset that kids can assemble.

Interactive Fun: Features sound effects and whimsical accessories.

3. Rainbow High Winter Wonderland Collection



Confidence Builder : These colorful dolls encourage creativity and self-expression.

Unique Feature: Add water to their outfits to create snowy effects that transform and change colors. Perfect for recreating scenes from the Rainbow High show.

4. Tonies Audio Books and Tony Box



Storytelling Magic : A screen-free audio system where kids can place a Tonie figure on the box to start listening to engaging tales like Captain Underpants .

Encourages Reading: Combines listening and imaginative play for an all-in-one experience.

5. Little Booksy Dome Figures



What’s Inside? Each dome includes a tiny, fully illustrated 40-page storybook with lessons featuring popular characters like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Paw Patrol .

Collectible Fun: Kids can read the stories and use the figures for imaginative play.

