Holiday travel destinations 2022

If traveling to the Caribbean is at the top of your Christmas wish list, Travel Expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, joined Inside South Florida to share great travel destination this holiday season.

“Puerto Rico is a great destination especially from folks from Miami because no passport is required. A lot of festivities are happening here this time of year and there are so many great resorts to choose from,” says Tornatore. “San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino has pools, a waterslide for the kids, a great wellness club center, and it is just about 10 minutes from Old San Juan.”

The Dominican Republic is also a destination that Tornatore recommends.

“There are so many great water activities here, and the whale watching season actually starts in mid-December and runs through March,” says Tornatore. “They also have their carnival celebration in Santa Domingo in February. My pic here for a resort is called the Ocean Club. It's a Luxury Collection resort on Costa Norte.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Marriott.