Holiday Trends & Gift Guide with Marshalls on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Marshalls. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Marshalls is your ultimate destination for shopping this holiday season, offering trendy and affordable items for everyone on your list. From fashion-forward finds to thoughtful gifts, entertainment correspondent Makho Ndlovu is here to share everything you need to know to shop smart and stylishly.

Top Holiday Trends at Marshalls

Marshalls has identified five key winter trends to elevate your wardrobe and home this season:



Standout Details – Think smooth silks, bold accessories, and intricate patterns. Luxe Textures – Chunky corduroy, Italian leather, and cashmere pieces for a touch of elegance. Layering – Perfect for cooler weather, featuring blazers, chic coats, and knits. Earth Tones – Seasonal browns, olives, and neutrals for a grounded, versatile palette. Less is More – Simplistic, clean beauty and makeup looks for a natural vibe.

Hottest Gifts for Everyone

Marshalls has gifts for every personality and need:



For Foodies : High-quality glassware, cookware, and dining essentials.

: High-quality glassware, cookware, and dining essentials. For Hostesses : Seasonal décor, cozy blankets, and accent pillows.

: Seasonal décor, cozy blankets, and accent pillows. For Kids & Pets : A fun selection of toys and adorable accessories.

: A fun selection of toys and adorable accessories. For Travelers : Trendy Weekender bags and chic luggage options.

: Trendy Weekender bags and chic luggage options. For Beauty Lovers: Grooming tools, beauty essentials, and versatile footwear.

Holiday Deals & Shopping Tips

Ever-Changing Inventory : Marshalls restocks with new gifts in-store and online daily, up until December 24.

: Marshalls restocks with new gifts in-store and online daily, up until December 24. Shop by Price & Occasion : Use the gifting shop onmarshalls.com to filter items by price, recipient, or occasion.

: Use the gifting shop onmarshalls.com to filter items by price, recipient, or occasion. Pro Tip: Don’t miss unique finds like the kid’s pinball game—perfect for fun and interactive gifting!

Fashion Must-Haves

Winter Layers : Elevate any look with blazers, chic coats, and cozy knits.

: Elevate any look with blazers, chic coats, and cozy knits. Textures & Quality: Opt for cashmere or Italian leather pieces at unbeatable prices.

Winter Beauty Trends

Skincare : Embrace “less is more” with products that enhance natural, glowing skin.

: Embrace “less is more” with products that enhance natural, glowing skin. Makeup : Neutral and earthy tones are perfect for creating timeless holiday looks.

: Neutral and earthy tones are perfect for creating timeless holiday looks. Global Beauty Finds: Explore beauty gifts from Japan and South Korea.

Shop the Holiday Trends

Visitmarshalls.com or head to your nearest store for an ever-changing selection of gifts and inspiration. Happy Holidays!