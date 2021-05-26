Watch
Holistic healing with Reiki

Posted at 4:28 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 16:28:07-04

Health has been a hot topic over the last year as people venture out into alternative options. Healing your mind is just as important as healing your physical body, and Reiki is just one of the many things people have begun to look into.

Reiki emerged from Japan and is considered as energy healing, says Rasha Goel, a Reiki Practitioner. It involves transferring universal energy from the practitioner's hands to the patient, targeting energy fields in the body.

"What tends to happen sometimes is if you have a physical injury or maybe some type of emotional pain, that energy becomes stagnant in your body, and if that's not cleared out those energies then become blocks, and those blocks can then lead to ultimately an illness," she says.

At a Reiki session, the practitioner will either hold their hands above your body or touch your body lightly over various areas. You can even have a virtual session that involves distance healing.

"People are seeking treatment outside of Western treatments," says Goel. "People don't want to keep injecting drugs and medication and all these toxic chemicals into their body."

Reiki does not replace medical treatment but it does help speed up the process and increase healing. You can learn more and find Rasha on all social media platforms at @RashaGoel

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

