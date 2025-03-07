Hollywood's St. Patrick’s Day Parade: A Celebration of Irish Culture in South Florida

South Florida is going green as Hollywood’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival kicks off this weekend! Mark Rowe, coordinator and owner of Mickey Byrn’s Irish Pub, joined Inside South Florida to share the excitement surrounding one of the biggest and longest-running St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the region.

Hollywood’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been a South Florida tradition since the 1990s. Though it took a brief hiatus in 2008, it returned in 2009 and has been thriving ever since. “Being an Irish immigrant, it's great for us to celebrate what we miss from home, especially being so far away,” said Rowe, who was born and raised in Ireland.

The parade kicks off at 1 PM on Sunday, March 9, winding through Hollywood Boulevard and Harrison Street, culminating in a massive Irish festival. The New York Police Department Pipe Band, a world-renowned group, will headline the event, alongside a full lineup of entertainment including Irish dancers, pipers, and live bands. The festival continues with food vendors, Irish drinks, and cultural activities, ensuring a full day of celebration.

For food lovers, the festival will feature Irish staples like corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie. But Rowe’s Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub in Hollywood adds a South Florida twist, offering Irish empanadas, a unique take on shepherd’s pie wrapped in a crispy, golden shell.

What to Know Before You Go:

Wear Green – Embrace the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day!

– Embrace the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day! Arrive Early – Festivities begin at 12 PM, with the parade at 1 PM.

– Festivities begin at 12 PM, with the parade at 1 PM. Plan for Parking – Due to large crowds, ride-sharing is encouraged.

– Due to large crowds, ride-sharing is encouraged. Security Reminder – No coolers are allowed, so come ready to enjoy the festival’s food and drink offerings.

Rowe’s Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub, a Hollywood staple since 2008, will keep the festivities going. And while the parade is the “practice” celebration, the official St. Patrick’s Day party on Monday, March 17, will be even bigger!

For more information, visit MickeyByrnes.com. Get ready to celebrate Irish culture, music, and food right here in South Florida!