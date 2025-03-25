Home Cooking on the Rise — But Don’t Let the Dishes Get You Down

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cascade. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Home cooking is having a major moment, and Meaghan Murphy is here to break it all down on Inside South Florida. “America’s eating habits are changing,” she shared. “We’re cooking and eating more at home—and those recipes are getting much more intricate thanks to social media.” While delicious, those viral-worthy dishes often include lots of meat and cheese—making for tougher, greasier cleanups than ever before.

With that rise in complexity comes a rise in kitchen messes—and dishwashing myths. One of the biggest misconceptions? That dishwasher pods clog pipes. Meaghan was quick to bust that myth. “Cascade ActionPacs won’t clog your pipes,” she explained. “The ActionPacs dissolve quickly and completely, so you can feel good about using it for your dishes, your machine, your pipes, and septic tanks.”

So how can we make cleanup less of a hassle? “Let your dishwasher do the dirty work,” Meaghan advised. Her top tip? Skip the pre-rinse. Just scrape, load, and let your dishwasher and Cascade’s two-in-one power do the rest. She’s especially a fan of the new and improved Cascade Platinum Plus, which removes up to 100% of baked-on mess. “I threw in pots and pans, and I was floored by how sparkly clean they came out.”

Want more info on how to keep your kitchen running smoothly? Head over toCascadeClean.com.