Home Decorating Tips for a Wellness Boost

Interior Designer, Sabrina Soto, joined Inside South Florida to share her tips on designing a home that promotes physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Her secret? Incorporating pieces that inspire tranquility.

“This year's top design trends are all about creating relaxing and comfortable spaces to gather with family and friends,” says Soto. “I like to incorporate fire to add more of a calming effect to the space and even more so after a recent University of Illinois study that shows a fireplace can positively impact your health and well-being. And that has to be putting fireplaces in all sorts of spaces like bedrooms, bathrooms, even old gyms.”

