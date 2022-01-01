ALL AMERICAN ROOFING is the premiere roofing company in South Florida. Our staff has made us second to none in customer service, and we are here to serve you.
With over 100 employees available, we bring 24/7 emergency access to all our existing customers, and we guarantee our work.
All our employees are professionally trained and supervised.
Our involvement with our community is a big part of what we do.
Come see us online at All American Roofing
, and let’s start taking care of your roofing needs today!$150 off New Roof/$50 off Roof Repair if you mention the website