How Choice Mortgage can help you achieve the American dream

Choice Mortgage’s CEO, Michael Kodsi, joined Inside South Florida to share if you should venture to purchase a home in this economy.

“There's no question that interest rates are up right now. It's still a great time to lock in a fixed rate,” says Kodsi. “If you don't have stellar credit or excellent tax returns, we can assist you. We have a lot of sophisticated programs out there. If you're looking to buy a home, we'll get you into it.”

For more information, call or text 561-441-2730

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Choice Mortgage.