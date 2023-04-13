Watch Now
How Choice Mortgage can help you achieve the American dream

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 18:29:59-04

Choice Mortgage’s CEO, Michael Kodsi, joined Inside South Florida to share if you should venture to purchase a home in this economy.

“There's no question that interest rates are up right now. It's still a great time to lock in a fixed rate,” says Kodsi. “If you don't have stellar credit or excellent tax returns, we can assist you. We have a lot of sophisticated programs out there. If you're looking to buy a home, we'll get you into it.”

For more information, call or text 561-441-2730

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Choice Mortgage.

