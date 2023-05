Choice Mortgage’s CEO, Michael Kodsi, joined Inside South Florida to share insight to help you purchase a new home.

‘If you have good credit, good income and your credentials are fine, we'll go as little as 1% down,” says Kodsi. “Regarding credit scores, we go as little as 580. In some instances, common sense underwriting will go as little as 550 mid credit scores.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Choice Mortgage.