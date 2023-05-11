Watch Now
Tips to secure your dream home

Posted at 6:58 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 18:58:49-04

Michael Kodsi, CEO of Choice Mortgage, joined Inside South Florida to reveal the latest trends in Florida's crazy housing market and provide expert tips to help you finally snag your dream home!

“My advice for first-time homebuyers is save your money, don't get into any debt, and always watch your credit score,” says Kodsi. “Right now, we have a number of programs with as little as 3% down for first-time homebuyers.”

For more information, call or text at 561-441-2730

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for my Choice Mortgage.

