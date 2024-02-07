Navigating Termite Control: Understanding the Importance of Inspection Frequency

Jenny Chapter, President of Quality Termite and Pest Control, recently shared crucial insights on Inside South Florida, shedding light on the severe threat termites pose to homes, often causing more damage than floods, fires, and hurricanes combined.

When purchasing a new home, homeowners are urged to inquire about the property's termite treatment history and prevention methods. According to Chapter, annual inspections are essential to maintaining a termite-free environment, as these pests can lurk in multiple areas of the home, causing extensive damage that may go unnoticed.

"You can only see as far as the naked eye can see. And termites can do a lot of damage before you realize that you have them. A lot of the damage does happen between the walls, extending up into the attic space in the case of subterranean termites," explains Jenny Chapter.

Termite inspectors often offer complimentary inspections to detect damage before it becomes visible, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures in termite control and prevention.

For further information and expert assistance, visit QualityPestInc.com or contact Quality Termite and Pest Control at 954-842-9411.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Quality Termite and Pest Control.