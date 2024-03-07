Protecting Your Home: Insights from Quality Termite and Pest Control

As homeowners, safeguarding our properties from the threat of pests and termites is paramount. Inside South Florida recently welcomed Jenny Chapter, president of WSFL-TV’s home expert Quality Termite and Pest Control, who discussed the importance of comprehensive termite and pest control measures.

Preventive Measures for Termites:

Jenny emphasized the significance of preventative treatments for both drywood and subterranean termites. With a notable resurgence of subterranean termites in South Florida, she stressed the importance of booster treatments every five years to protect homes from potential damage. Highlighting the lack of coverage for termite damage by homeowner's insurance, Jenny urged homeowners to prioritize preventative measures to safeguard their investments.

General Pest Control Maintenance:

In addition to termite prevention, Quality Termite and Pest Control offers general pest control maintenance to address common household pests such as ants, roaches, and silverfish. Jenny explained that regular treatments every other month help mitigate infestations and maintain property integrity, especially in South Florida's climate, which is conducive to pest activity.

Securing Your Home Investment:

To secure their biggest investment, homeowners are advised to undergo annual termite inspections and treatments if necessary. Jenny highlighted the critical importance of termite inspections, emphasizing that they are free of charge and akin to routine medical check-ups. For homes without termite bonds, she recommended annual treatments to protect against both drywood and subterranean termites.

Special Offer for Viewers:

To provide added value to viewers, Quality Termite and Pest Control is offering a special discount of 15% on all new services, including general pest control maintenance and termite treatments. Viewers can avail of this offer by mentioning Channel 39 WSFL-TV when contacting the office.

For those seeking further information or wishing to schedule services, Jenny directed them to the Quality Termite and Pest Control website at QualityPestInc.com or encouraged them to call the office directly at (954) 842-9411.

