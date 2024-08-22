Termite Troubles in South Florida: Why Prevention is Key

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Quality Termite and Pest Control. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent segment on Inside South Florida, Jenny Chapter, President of Quality Termite and Pest Control, shared crucial insights into the pervasive issue of termites in South Florida and the importance of regular inspections and treatments to protect homes from costly damage.

Termites are a significant concern in South Florida due to the extensive destruction they can cause to homes. Jenny emphasized that termites are responsible for millions of dollars in damages annually, affecting both new and older homes. The damage can be so severe that homeowners may not even realize they have a termite problem until it's too late, leading to unexpected and costly repairs.

When it comes to combating termites, there are several treatment options available. Jenny discussed the differences between tent fumigation, nontent treatments, and insulation options:



Nontent Treatments: These are less invasive and can be highly effective if the home is a suitable candidate. This type of treatment allows homeowners to stay in their homes during the process and provides protection for up to five years. Jenny recommended reapplying the treatment every five years to ensure continued protection.

These are less invasive and can be highly effective if the home is a suitable candidate. This type of treatment allows homeowners to stay in their homes during the process and provides protection for up to five years. Jenny recommended reapplying the treatment every five years to ensure continued protection. Tent Fumigation: This method is a more traditional and invasive treatment that requires homeowners to vacate their homes for three days. The process involves tenting the house, applying a gas that permeates the structure, and then aerating the home before it is safe to re-enter. While it is highly effective for certain termite species, it’s a more involved process that requires careful preparation.

In addition to fumigation, Jenny also highlighted the benefits of using specialized insulation as a preventive measure. Quality Termite and Pest Control offers a cellulose-based insulation laced with boric acid, which is non-toxic and helps protect against termites, roaches, silverfish, and millipedes. This type of insulation provides long-lasting protection and can be particularly useful in attics, where infestations may go unnoticed.

Jenny stressed the importance of annual inspections to detect and address termite issues before they become severe. Regular inspections can help homeowners maintain a "clean bill of health" for their property, ensuring that any potential problems are caught early and treated appropriately.

