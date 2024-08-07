Termites in South Florida: Prevention and Treatment with Expert Jenny Chapter

Jenny Chapter, President of Quality Termite and Pest Control, joined Inside South Florida to discuss a pressing issue for homeowners in the region: termites. As an expert in the field, Jenny offers invaluable insights on the prevalence of termites in South Florida and the necessary steps for prevention and treatment.

Chapter emphasizes the urgency of addressing termite infestations due to South Florida's climate. "Termites are extremely prevalent here due to the climate. We've had widespread issues with the Formosan subterranean termite, causing significant damage throughout the counties."

Chapter explains that these termites can cause extensive destruction in a short period. " Unfortunately, insurance companies do not cover termite damage. [Termites] forage up to 300 feet underground, often entering homes through plumbing penetrations and feeding on the studs within walls."

When asked about pest control measures, Chapter highlights the importance of regular maintenance. "We offer general pest control for ants, roaches, and silverfish maintenance... Getting product into the ground is necessary for preventing subterranean termite infestations, especially given their aggressive nature."

New homes are not exempt from termite threats. "We're seeing termites in brand new builds, up to the second floor, feeding as fast as they’re being constructed. Whether it's a new or older home, termites are everywhere," Chapter warns.

If homeowners suspect termites, Chapter advises to sign up for one of their free inspections. "I recommend having the home inspected every year… Preventative treatments has never been more important than it is now, due to the widespread resurgence that we've had of Formosan termites,” she said.

For those needing assistance or more information, Chapter directs viewers to Quality Termite and Pest Control’s website, qualitypestinc.com.