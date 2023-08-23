Watch Now
How to save money with impact windows and doors

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 18:30:11-04

SafeGuard Impact Windows & Doors’ CEO and Founder, Paul Pemberton, joined Inside South Florida to share how the installation of impact windows and doors can help you save on your homeowners’ insurance policy.

“That's generally the biggest savings that someone's going to see,” says Pemberton. “You're looking at 25% off your home insurance policy. That’s an average savings of at least $1,000 a year.”

For more information, call 954-500-SAFE or visit safeguardimpact.com

