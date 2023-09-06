Watch Now
Why now is the time to upgrade your windows and doors

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 18:30:01-04

SafeGuard Impact Windows & Doors’ CEO and Founder, Paul Pemberton, joined Inside South Florida to share how you may be able to reduce your homeowners’ insurance.

“Due to what happened last year on the West Coast and Fort Myers, they're just skyrocketing,” says Pemberton. “Insurance premiums are going from $1200 to $4000 a year and from $4000 to $8000. To get that savings, you have to protect your home.”

For more information, call 954-500-SAFE or visit safeguardimpact.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SafeGuard Impact Windows & Doors.

