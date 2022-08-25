How to save your carpets with Zerorez cleaner

Rugs can be absolutely impossible to clean and anyone who's ever spilled anything on them knows that. General Manager of Zerorez of Greater Miami, Justo Martín, joined Inside South Florida to share how Zerorez can save your carpets.

“We put our water through a water softener to get all the impurities out of the water,” says Martín. “Then it goes through a generator, which rearranges the molecules in the water and turns it into a cleaning fluid without the surfactant or detergent soaps.”

Martín explains that regular cleaners can only extract 70% of what you put down which means 30% is still stuck on the surface.

“If you're using soaps and detergents, 30% of the soap is going to do what it's intended to do, which is attract dirt,” says Martín. “That's why, typically two to three weeks after your cleaning surfaces look dirtier than they were before.”

He also shares how Zerorez is able to clean up pet messes from your carpet.

“If you have any kind of bio issues on an area rug, we have a rug spa at the shop,” says Martín. “We can literally submerge the area rug into our pet treatments and get all that bio out of it.”

For more information, visit Zerorezmiami.com or call 786-607-7630

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Zerorez.