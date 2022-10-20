Watch Now
Prepare your home for guests this holiday season with Zerorez

The holidays are upon you, and it is time to start preparing your home to welcome guests. Zerorez’s General Manager, Justo Martín, joined Inside South Florida to share how it can help you get your floors and upholstery ready for the season.

“The are things that differentiate our company, including the Zero Lifter. It has rotating brushes, and it pulls everything to the surface to get a better clean,” says Martín. “The next thing is our proprietary piece of equipment called the Zr wand. Carpets dry quickly with our wand.”

A Zerorez clean is also set apart from its competitors because of its cleaning solution.

“The process uses a generator and raises the pH in the water to turn it into an alkaline water,” says Martín. “It turns it into a degreaser without having to add surfectants or detergents.”

For more information, visit Zerorezmiami.com or call 786-607-7630

