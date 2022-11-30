Home gift giving guide 2022

Home Improvement Expert, Kathryn Emery, joined Inside South Florida to share great gift inspiration for your home.

“Geneverse Generators are easy to use. Within 30 seconds, you set up the solar panels and plug it into the unit. It's fully charged within four hours,” says Emery. “Because it is battery operated, it is now safe to bring inside. One charge can last for up to seven days and power 99% of your home appliances.” Find this item at Geneverse.com

Take note, cleaning fanatics may approve of the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. It may make cleaning easier.

“It cleans your floors and cleans itself. It has AI technology for obstacle avoidance,” says Emery. “It has fiber rise and can adjust and move and groove very easily. It senses what your floors need and automatically adjust its suction and scrubbing power.” Find this item on us.roborock.com

Your outdoorsy friend would enjoy Halo’s outdoor cooking equipment as a gift.

“It means you can truly take pellet cooking on the go. It goes from 180 degrees, which is great for smoking up to 500 degrees,” says Emery. “Halo’s Pizza Oven has dual burners, and it cooks pizza in three to five minutes. The griddle is amazing. It has dual zones for fast efficient cooking.” Find these items at halo-pg.com

When you have small children, securing your ornaments onto tree this season is a priority.

“Ornament Anchor attaches to any ornament. You just loop it right onto the branch,” says Emery. “All of your ornaments are safeguarded.” Find this product at Lowes

Don’t leave your pet off your gift list. Boss Dog Games have something for man’s best friend.

“These dog-based games are easy to learn and fun for the whole family,” says Emery.

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com

