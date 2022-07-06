Home inspection can save you money when purchasing a home

Your to-do list can be expansive when purchasing a home. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Broker, Patty Da Silva, and Realtor Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties joined Inside South Florida to share tips with buyers and sellers facing home inspections.

“The inspection is the time for the buyer to have a checkup of the house. An inspector is going to come and check everything from top to bottom,” says Da Silva. “The seller is supposed to disclose everything that they know is not correct with the home.”

Sellers share in the responsibility of the home inspection process. Fortunately, there are things sellers can do to ease their minds and the buyer’s burden when purchasing a new property.

“Fix the things that you know you need to repair,” says Green. “You could even do a pre-inspection and have someone come in and do a little rundown and give you a checklist.”

Inheriting a home’s problems can be costly.

“As the buyer, you want to know and uncover things like plumbing, roofing and water heater issues,” says Green. “You want to know the major ticket stuff.”

It is also beneficial to have a new home inspected before purchasing it to ensure it functions optimally.

“We always advise our buyers of new construction to do a full home inspection,” says Da Silva. “The house may look good to you but how do you know?”

