Home repairs that will vanquish creepy sounds and spooky smells in your house

Posted at 2:15 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Flashing lights, banging noises and offensive smells can lead some to question if their house is haunted. President and Chief Operating Officer of Authority Brands’ Trade Brands, Mark Dawson, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to remedy the sounds and smells you want out of your home.

“Flashing lights can happen when your large appliances turn on. They have what is called a power surge and your lights will flicker,” says Dawson. “However, if those lights are flickering and they aren't running, you may have a bigger issue. You should call a professional to take a look and make sure that you're safe.”

There is also a solution to rid your home of unpleasant odors coming from your drains.

“Are there spooky smells coming out of those drains from time to time? A lot of times your drains drain slowly and the air vent that actually helps the drain may be clogged or partially clogged,” says Dawson. “You have to clear that professionally because that vent actually comes out of the roof of the house.”

