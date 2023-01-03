HomeLight has the tools you need to buy or sell you home this new year

The process of buying or selling a home can be a frustrating challenge leaving you wondering how to get the most profit or best deal. Sumant Sridharan, CEO of HomeLight, joined Inside South Florida to share how HomeLight can make buying and selling real estate real easy in 2023.

“Over the last decade, we’ve really helped thousands of sellers to maximize the value of their homes,” says Sridharan. “We’ve also helped buyers to get into the home of their dreams. It’s a tough market out there in 2023, but we’re excited about really helping make homebuyers’ and sellers’ lives easier in what’s really a challenging environment.”

For Sridharan, the right real estate agent can make the difference in maximizing your sale.

“There’s a number of challenges: higher interest rates, softening, pricing and other reasons why a buyer or seller needs a really educated real estate agent to help them do the process,” says Sridharan. “We have a product on ‘My Agent Matching,’ which allows buyers and sellers to get matched with the right agent in their area, that one that’s going to help maximize their real estate transaction.”

With homes staying on the market much longer recently, HomeLight’s new “Buy Before You Sell” tool can be the answer you’re looking for.

“The way ‘Buy Before You Sell’ works is that a seller comes to hallway, we will give them very quickly a first check that’s roughly typically about 60 to 80% of their home value,” says Sridharan. “This allows them to move out of their home and go purchase the home of their dreams. Then, we’ll list the home with our agent and whatever the home sells for we will give them all of the value of their home. So they’re still maximizing their home’s value, but also able to now move into their next home.”

For more information, visit HomeLight.com

