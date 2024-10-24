Homestead-Miami Speedway's Thrilling Media Day and the Upcoming NASCAR Cup Series

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by NASCAR. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Guillermo Santa Cruz, track president of Homestead-Miami Speedway, recently joined Inside South Florida to discuss their exciting media day and the unique experiences NASCAR offers. The media day event gave influencers a chance to hop behind the wheel of real NASCAR cars, an opportunity not many sports provide. "It's the best way to showcase what we do," Guillermo explained. "You can't play baseball at Marlins Park or football at Dolphin Stadium, but in NASCAR, we can put you behind the wheel."

Guillermo also spoke about the Speedway’s exciting new partnership with Straight Talk Wireless, the sponsor for the upcoming Cup Series race. This partnership not only represents a long-term commitment to the race but also supports the local community, with Straight Talk granting tickets to local first responders.

As NASCAR continues to thrive in South Florida, Guillermo emphasized that it's more than just a sport—it's a community. "NASCAR is part of South Florida, and you have to experience it in person," he said. The events engage all five senses, especially with the incredible food, ranging from Cuban sandwiches to empanadas and more, adding to the overall immersive experience.

To get a taste of the speedway life, fans can look forward to the NASCAR Cup Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late October. Tickets are available at homesteadmiamispeedway.com, and kids under 12 get free admission on Saturday, making it a fun event for the whole family.