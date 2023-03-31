Hometown Heroes program is creating homebuying opportunities

Primary Residential Mortgage’s Branch Manager, Aaron Swenson, joined Inside South Florida to share a homebuyers’ programs that may help you turn dreams of owning a home into a reality.

“Hometown Heroes is a down payment assistance program. It actually gives you up to 5% to use towards a down payment and closing costs,” says Swenson. “Some of the people that would be in this program are classroom teachers, dental hygienist, firefighters, police officers, etc.,”

For more information, visit (561)285-7027 or (612)501-4077

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Primary Residential Mortgage.