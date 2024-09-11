Honoring 9/11 and Supporting Our First Responders

Today on Inside South Florida, we take a moment of reflection to honor the 23rd anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11, to remember the lives lost and to express deep gratitude to the first responders who risked everything that day—and continue to do so—to protect their communities.

In recognition of these heroes, Inside South Florida visited the Fort Lauderdale Fire Station to learn about the challenges first responders face daily, especially when it comes to their mental health. While many view these professionals as superheroes, they, too, sometimes need help to cope with the stress and trauma they encounter on the job.

The Hero 4 Hero Call Line, a confidential, 24-hour peer support service was specifically designed for first responders. Since its launch in 2022, the helpline has handled over 2,600 calls, offering emotional support, crisis intervention, and connections to mental health resources. What makes the initiative even more special is that many of the responders on the other end of the line are former first responders themselves, adding an extra level of empathy and understanding.

In addition to the helpline, first responders can access therapy dogs, group debriefs, and other resources to ensure their mental and emotional well-being. The goal is to support these heroes in maintaining their health so they can continue serving their communities and their families.

For more information, first responders and their families can call 866-760-HERO or visit hero4hero.org. The team at Inside South Florida encourages all first responders to reach out for help when needed, knowing that support is always available.