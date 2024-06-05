Honoring a Legacy: The Sebastian Strong Foundation's Fight Against Childhood Cancer

The tragic loss of his son, Sebastian, in 2016 led Oscar Ortiz and his family to start the Sebastian Strong Foundation, aiming to find better treatments and ultimately end childhood cancer. Oscar Ortiz, the executive director of the foundation, shared his story and the impactful work they are doing with Inside South Florida.

“Sebastian Strong is a foundation that was created shortly after losing my 16-year-old son to a rare form of cancer,” Ortiz began. “His only treatment option was over 40 years old. It's still hard to say no matter what we would have done, the world’s treatments were extremely toxic. We lost him 14 months after diagnosis. We have to do better than that.”

The foundation started with a dual purpose: to honor Sebastian and to fund better, less toxic treatment options for children battling cancer. Over the years, the foundation has grown and now supports meaningful research initiatives. Ortiz emphasized the foundation’s mission: “We primarily find better research options, less toxic, more targeted cures or treatment options for kids.”

Driven by a strong sense of community and determination, the foundation organizes various fundraising events. “We are largely event-driven in terms of big fundraising. We have a gala like many others, but Sebastian was a runner and an [outdoor enthusiast]. We have activities in the Keys, a place special to us, Ortiz explained. The foundation does an overnight, 100 mile relay run and a kayak event 210 miles from Key Largo to Key West to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Sebastian’s spirit remains a guiding force for the foundation. Ortiz spoke about the emotional connection he feels during these events: “The kayak we have is wrapped with pictures of children we’ve lost, and Sebastian’s picture is right on the left-hand side where my heart is. When I’m kayaking… I talk to him,” he said. “There’s a serenity to it, and I feel more connected in those times.”

Sebastian’s approach to life continues to inspire. Ortiz reflected, “You don’t need to do a big gesture. Sometimes, it’s just opening a door for somebody or smiling. You don't know what someone's going through… Just treat people with decency and we can make a difference.”

To learn more about the foundation and get involved, visit sebastianstrong.org.